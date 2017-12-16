Clara HaskilRomanian classical pianist. Born 7 January 1895. Died 7 December 1960
Clara Haskil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1895-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1537563a-8c38-492c-aafd-54b4b6271327
Clara Haskil Biography (Wikipedia)
Clara Haskil (7 January 1895 – 7 December 1960) was a Romanian classical pianist, renowned as an interpreter of the classical and early romantic repertoire. She was particularly noted for her performances and recordings of Mozart. She was also noted as an interpreter of Beethoven, Schumann, and Scarlatti.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clara Haskil Tracks
Sort by
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
Last played on
Sonata in C Major K.330 for Piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in C Major K.330 for Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sonata in C Major K.330 for Piano
Last played on
12 Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman', K 265/300e
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
12 Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman', K 265/300e
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
12 Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman', K 265/300e
Last played on
Variations on the Name ABEGG, Op.1
Robert Schumann
Variations on the Name ABEGG, Op.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Variations on the Name ABEGG, Op.1
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.19 in F major K459 - 3rd mvt: Allegro assai
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.19 in F major K459 - 3rd mvt: Allegro assai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.19 in F major K459 - 3rd mvt: Allegro assai
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor, Op.21
Frédéric Chopin
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor, Op.21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor, Op.21
Orchestra
Last played on
Waldszenen, Op.82
Robert Schumann
Waldszenen, Op.82
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Waldszenen, Op.82
Last played on
Kinderszenen, Op.15 No.2: Kuriose Geschichte [A curious story]
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen, Op.15 No.2: Kuriose Geschichte [A curious story]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Kinderszenen, Op.15 No.2: Kuriose Geschichte [A curious story]
Last played on
Piano Concerto in A major, K.488
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto in A major, K.488
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto in A major, K.488
Last played on
Sonata for piano and violin No.10 in G major, Op.96
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata for piano and violin No.10 in G major, Op.96
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Sonata for piano and violin No.10 in G major, Op.96
Last played on
Nights in the Gardens of Spain
Manuel de Falla
Nights in the Gardens of Spain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Nights in the Gardens of Spain
Orchestra
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.23 in A (2nd mvt: Andante)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.23 in A (2nd mvt: Andante)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.23 in A (2nd mvt: Andante)
Last played on
Sonata for Piano and Violin in G. Op 96
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata for Piano and Violin in G. Op 96
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Sonata for Piano and Violin in G. Op 96
Last played on
Clara Haskil Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist