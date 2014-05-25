Edna ThorntonBorn 1875. Died 15 July 1964
Edna Thornton
1875
Your King and Country Want You - from The Great War
Paul Rubens
Past BBC Events
Proms 1922: Prom 24
Queen's Hall
1922-09-08T18:59:44
8
Sep
1922
Proms 1922: Prom 13
Queen's Hall
1922-08-26T18:59:44
26
Aug
1922
Proms 1921: Prom 61 - Last Night of the Proms 1921
Queen's Hall
1921-10-22T18:59:44
22
Oct
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 35
Queen's Hall
1921-09-22T18:59:44
22
Sep
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 21
Queen's Hall
1921-09-06T18:59:44
6
Sep
1921
