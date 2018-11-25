John HarleBorn 20 September 1956
John Harle
1956-09-20
John Harle Biography (Wikipedia)
John Harle (born 20 September 1956) is an English saxophonist, composer, educator and record producer. He is an Ivor Novello Award winner and has been the recipient of two Royal Television Society awards.
John Harle Tracks
Rapsodie for Saxophone and Orchestra
Claude Debussy
O Mistress Mine (feat. Elvis Costello, Steve Lodder, Roy Babbington & Bălănescu Quartet)
John Harle
If (from The Diary of Anne Frank)
Michael Nyman
Flow my tears; Can she excuse my wrongs
John Dowland
How should I my true love know? (The Three Ravens)
John Harle
Saxophone Concerto (1st movement)
Dominic Muldowney
A Painted Life II: The Interpretation of Dreams
John Harle
La Création du Monde
Darius Milhaud
Invocation & Procession
John Harle
Fantasia for soprano saxophone and chamber orchestra, I. Animé
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Panic
Harrison Birtwistle
Sultry Sunset
John Harle
Silencium
John Harle
Syrinx
Claude Debussy
Pastoral
John Harle
A Painted Life II: The Interpretation of Dreams (feat. Steve Lodder, Sarah Leonard & Doric String Quartet)
John Harle
When That I Was And A Little Tiny Boy (feat. Elvis Costello)
John Harle
The Arrival Of Spring : No. 2, Angel Eyes
John Harle
Painted Life (based on Lucien Freud self portrait - Reflection)
John Harle
The Interpretation of Dreams
John Harle
The Imagined Sound Of Sun On Stone For Saxophone And Chamber Orchestra
John Harle
Silencium (Theme from Silent Witness)
John Harle
Mrs Beeton's Christmas Plum Pudding
John Harle
The Three Ravens – Since first I saw your face
John Harle
Terror and Magnificence
John Harle
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 25: Grainger
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqm5d4
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-02T18:26:13
2
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 25: Grainger
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9xd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-06T18:26:13
6
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 32 - The Great Escape - Hollywood's Golden Age
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezzv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-14T18:26:13
14
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 32 - The Great Escape - Hollywood's Golden Age
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 10 - Global Echoes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erqxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-22T18:26:13
22
Jul
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 10 - Global Echoes
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5gj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-21T18:26:13
21
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
