Jason YardePiano, saxophone. Born 1 September 1970
Jason Yarde
1970-09-01
Jason Yarde Performances & Interviews
Jason Yarde Tracks
Luke Meets the Great Bandit Uptown
Jason Yarde
Last played on
Macka Dimweh
Anthony Joseph
Ella, she had drowned
Anthony Joseph
...from buildings that were burning
Anthony Joseph
A name for everything
Anthony Joseph
Rude Awakening!
Jason Yarde
Last played on
Sweet Tooth
Elaine Mitchener, Mark Sanders, Jason Yarde, Sylvia Hallett & Elaine Mitchener
Composer
Singer
Last played on
My Boy Lollipop
Fayyaz Virji
Last played on
3 Point Burn
Jason Yarde
Composer
Last played on
Homage to Kenny Wheeler
Matt Ridley Trio & Jason Yarde
Performer
Last played on
Round the islands round
Jason Yarde
Last played on
Not theirs to take but ours to remember
Jason Yarde
Last played on
Wondrous Us (Live In Session)
Jason Yarde
Skip Dash Flow
Jason Yarde
Last played on
Thank You 4 2Day/Dark 2 Bright
Jason Yarde
Last played on
