Erick RinconMexican Producer / DJ. Born 17 August 1993
Erick Rincon
1993-08-17
Erick Rincon Biography (Wikipedia)
3BallMTY (pronounced "Tribal Monterrey") is a Mexican pop DJ group from the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The "DJ Collective" (the name its members have formally given themselves) was formed in 2009 by two teenage DJs – Sergio Zavala (DJ Sheeqo Beat), and Alberto Presenda (DJ Otto). The name "3Ball" comes from the Spanish word "tribal", which refers to the culture of Guaracha tribal music popular in many Spanish-speaking countries around the world.
Erick Rincon Tracks
Todos a bailar
Erick Rincon
Aztecs in Berlin
Erick Rincon
La Bomba Remix
Erick Rincon
Magdalena
Erick Rincon
Cumbia de Nuevo León Remix
Erick Rincon
