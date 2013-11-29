Thomas BergersenNorwegian composer, multi-instrumentalist, and the co-founder of the production music company Two Steps From Hell. Born 4 July 1980
Thomas Bergersen
1980-07-04
Thomas Bergersen Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Jacob Bergersen (born July 4, 1980) is a Norwegian composer, multi-instrumentalist, and the co-founder of the production music company Two Steps From Hell.
