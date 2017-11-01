Ladislav Kubík (26 August 1946 – 27 October 2017) was a contemporary Czech-American composer. His style is associated with other post-war Eastern European composers, such as Krzysztof Penderecki and Witold Lutosławski.

He graduated from the Music and Dance Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, receiving his Master's Degree in 1970 and the title "Aspirante", a degree considered equivalent to the Doctor of Musical Arts.

He previously taught at the Prague Conservatory, Charles University in Prague, and the University of South Florida. He has served as Professor of Composition at the Florida State University College of Music in Tallahassee since the 1990–91 academic year.