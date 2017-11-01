Ladislav KubíkBorn 26 August 1946. Died 27 October 2017
Ladislav Kubík
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1946-08-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/152e95b6-4cfd-4d9e-93f0-eb8f5577a938
Ladislav Kubík Biography (Wikipedia)
Ladislav Kubík (26 August 1946 – 27 October 2017) was a contemporary Czech-American composer. His style is associated with other post-war Eastern European composers, such as Krzysztof Penderecki and Witold Lutosławski.
He graduated from the Music and Dance Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, receiving his Master's Degree in 1970 and the title "Aspirante", a degree considered equivalent to the Doctor of Musical Arts.
He previously taught at the Prague Conservatory, Charles University in Prague, and the University of South Florida. He has served as Professor of Composition at the Florida State University College of Music in Tallahassee since the 1990–91 academic year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ladislav Kubík Tracks
Sort by
Piano Concerto no.3 - first movement
Ladislav Kubík
Piano Concerto no.3 - first movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd4n0.jpglink
Piano Concerto no.3 - first movement
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist