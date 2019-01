Count Basic are an Austrian band who play a variety of R&B, trip hop, acid jazz and smooth jazz. The band's principal members were guitarist Peter Legat and the two vocalists Kelli Sae and Valerie Etienne but the band decided to go on only with Kelli Sae after the first album.

