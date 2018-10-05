Count BasicFormed 1992
Count Basic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/152cfd61-07f8-4559-a64c-a93201a91418
Count Basic Biography (Wikipedia)
Count Basic are an Austrian band who play a variety of R&B, trip hop, acid jazz and smooth jazz. The band's principal members were guitarist Peter Legat and the two vocalists Kelli Sae and Valerie Etienne but the band decided to go on only with Kelli Sae after the first album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Count Basic Tracks
Sort by
Speechless (Kruder & Dorfmeister Remix)
Count Basic
Speechless (Kruder & Dorfmeister Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speechless (Drum 'N' Bass)
Count Basic
Speechless (Drum 'N' Bass)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speechless (Drum 'N' Bass)
Last played on
End of The World (feat. Kelli Sae)
Count Basic
End of The World (feat. Kelli Sae)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End of The World (feat. Kelli Sae)
Last played on
Count Basic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist