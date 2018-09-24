Alan Henry Spenner (7 May 1948 – 11 August 1991) was an English bass player who performed with Wynder K. Frog, the Grease Band, Spooky Tooth, ABC, David Coverdale, David Soul, Joe Cocker, Kenny Loggins, Lynda Carter, Peter Frampton, Ted Nugent, Mick Taylor, China Crisis, Murray Head, Kokomo, Roxy Music, and played on the original 1970 concept album Jesus Christ Superstar.

Spenner played bass live at Woodstock in 1969 with Joe Cocker and the Grease band, seen on The Woodstock Directors Cut DVD. In 1975 he played on Bryn Haworth's album Sunny Side of the Street. In August 1982 he played on the Roxy Music's VHS/DVD The High Road, filmed live in Fréjus, France.

Spenner died on 11 August 1991 of a heart attack at the age of 43.

Spenner's son, Henry Spenner, is the former drummer for the band Fields.