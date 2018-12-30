Kingdom Choir
Harvest for the World
Kingdom Choir
Stand By Me
Kingdom Choir
Blinded By Your Grace Part 2
Kingdom Choir
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Kingdom Choir
Stand By Me (Royal Wedding Version)
Kingdom Choir
This Christmas
Kingdom Choir
Joy To The World
Kingdom Choir
Hark the Herald Angels Sing
Felix Mendelssohn
Joy to the World
Lowell Mason
Make You Feel My Love
Kingdom Choir
I Say A Little Prayer
Kingdom Choir
Cast Your Cares (feat. Kingdom Choir)
Guvna B
Fix You
Kingdom Choir
Something Inside So Strong
Kingdom Choir
Blinded By Your Grace
Kingdom Choir
All Of Me
Kingdom Choir
Amazing Grace
Kingdom Choir
Lovely Day
Kingdom Choir
You're The Voice
Kingdom Choir
Blinded By Your Grace Part II
Kingdom Choir
Make You Feel My Love (Radio 2 Session, 28 Sep 2018)
Kingdom Choir
Fix You (Radio 2 Session, 28 Sep 2018)
Kingdom Choir
Stand By Me (Radio 2 Session, 28 Sep 2018)
Kingdom Choir
Stand By Me
Kingdom Gospel Choir
Stand By Me
Karen Gibson & The Kingdom Choir
Stand by Me
Karen Gibson
Upcoming Events
30
Apr
2019
Kingdom Choir
Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield, UK
2
May
2019
Kingdom Choir
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
4
May
2019
Kingdom Choir
De Montfort Hall, Leicester, UK
5
May
2019
Kingdom Choir
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK
7
May
2019
Kingdom Choir
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK
