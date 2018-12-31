Princess SuperstarUS rapper & DJ. Born 25 February 1971
Princess Superstar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdxg.jpg
1971-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1524122d-ad9d-48e8-9d02-f7eaef15bef9
Princess Superstar Biography (Wikipedia)
Concetta Kirschner (born February 25, 1971), better known as Princess Superstar, is an American rapper and DJ. She has had two chart hits in the U.K., Bad Babysitter which was #11 on the U.K. Charts in 2002, and Perfect Exceeder which was #3 on the U.K. charts in 2007. She has recorded with Moby, The Prodigy, Arthur Baker, Prince Paul, and Grandmaster Flash, amongst others.
Her musical style, as she describes it, is "flip-flop"—a mixture of hip hop, electroclash and electronic. In summer 2014 she debuted her reality television show "I Love Princess Superstar" on her YouTube channel. In 2018 she will release a children's record called "These Are The Magic Days."
Princess Superstar Tracks
Perfect (Exceeder)
Mason
Perfect (Exceeder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdxg.jpglink
Perfect (Exceeder)
Last played on
Perfect (Exceeder)
Mason / Princess Superstar
Perfect (Exceeder)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect (Exceeder)
Performer
Last played on
Bad Babysitter
Princess Superstar
Bad Babysitter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdxg.jpglink
Bad Babysitter
Last played on
Bad Babysitter (Radio Edit)
Princess Superstar
Bad Babysitter (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdxg.jpglink
Bad Babysitter (Radio Edit)
Last played on
My Machine (Edit)
Princess Superstar
My Machine (Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdxg.jpglink
My Machine (Edit)
Last played on
