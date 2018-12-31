Concetta Kirschner (born February 25, 1971), better known as Princess Superstar, is an American rapper and DJ. She has had two chart hits in the U.K., Bad Babysitter which was #11 on the U.K. Charts in 2002, and Perfect Exceeder which was #3 on the U.K. charts in 2007. She has recorded with Moby, The Prodigy, Arthur Baker, Prince Paul, and Grandmaster Flash, amongst others.

Her musical style, as she describes it, is "flip-flop"—a mixture of hip hop, electroclash and electronic. In summer 2014 she debuted her reality television show "I Love Princess Superstar" on her YouTube channel. In 2018 she will release a children's record called "These Are The Magic Days."