Steve Khan (born April 28, 1947) is an American jazz guitarist, known for his unique guitar voice, which brilliantly integrates angular single-note lines with chordal punctuations very much reminiscent of contemporary keyboard artists like McCoy Tyner and Chick Corea. Arriving in New York at the dawn of the '70s, he came to form a part of the '2nd Wave' of Fusion guitarists that included John Abercrombie and Ralph Towner, and later arrivals John Scofield and Bill Connors. Over the course of a long career, he is now recognized for his innovations in the world of Latin Jazz, while firmly establishing himself to many as "the voice of Latin Jazz guitar." He is also seen as one of the great interpreters of the compositions of Thelonious Monk and Ornette Coleman. His album covers are treasured by fans as they feature the beautiful artwork of Jean-Michel Folon, and more recently, Michel Granger.