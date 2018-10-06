Louis BanksIndian Jazz musician Dambar Bahadur Budaprithi. Born 11 February 1941
Louis Banks
1941-02-11
Louis Banks Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Banks (born 11 February 1941 as Dambar Bahadur Budaprithi[citation needed]) is a Nepalese[citation needed] film composer, record producer, keyboardist, and singer. He has often been referred to as the Godfather of Indian Jazz.
Louis Banks Tracks
Song For My Lady
Song For My Lady
Feat Diya
Feat Diya
the night
the night
Colour of love
Colour of love
Loving you
Loving you
