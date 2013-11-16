EsotericBoston based rap artist Seamus Ryan
Esoteric
Esoteric Biography (Wikipedia)
Seamus Ryan (born July 24, 1978), better known by his stage name Esoteric, is a Boston-based underground hip-hop artist. Esoteric is half the hip hop duo 7L & Esoteric, a third of Czarface and is a member of underground hip-hop collectives Army of the Pharaohs and Demigodz. He started his solo career in 2007.
Esoteric Tracks
