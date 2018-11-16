Sebastián YatraBorn 15 October 1994
Sebastián Yatra
1994-10-15
Sebastián Yatra Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastián Obando Giraldo best known as Sebastián Yatra (born October 15, 1994) is a Colombian singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence in Latin America in 2016 when he released the hit "Traicionera".
Sebastián Yatra Tracks
Ya No Tiene Novio
Traicionera
