Silk City Biography (Wikipedia)
Silk City is a British-American supergroup/duo composed of electronic music producers Mark Ronson and Diplo. The duo have collaborated with artists including Dua Lipa, Daniel Merriweather, Mapei, GoldLink, and Desiigner.
Silk City Tracks
Electricity
Electricity (Ten Ven Remix)
Only Can Get Better (feat. Daniel Merriweather)
