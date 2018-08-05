Clinton SparksBorn 18 September 1979
Clinton Sparks Biography (Wikipedia)
Clinton Sparks (born September 18, 1979) is an American DJ, producer, songwriter, radio, television personality and recording artist. He has worked with Lady Gaga, Akon, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Tyrese Gibson, T-Pain, The Game, Some of his songs include Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," Akon's "Sorry, Blame It on Me", Pitbull featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul's "Shake Senora," Ludacris' "Call Up the Homies," Pitbull's "Shut It Down," Plies' "She Got It Made," and T-Pain's "Kiss Her."
Sparks' single "Saturday Night" is featured on actor/ comedian Kevin Hart's "What Now" movie soundtrack released October 14, 2016. He also produced Kat Deluna's latest single "Waves" which went #1 on the charts in Japan October 2016. Sparks hosted an award-winning, worldwide syndicated radio show, "Get Familiar w/ Clinton Sparks" (formally known as SmashTime Radio), which first aired in 2000. It was ranked #1 on WJMN Jam'n 94.5 Boston. In 2004, Clinton co-founded the world's largest mixtape website, MixUnit.com. On Sept 9th, 2014 Clinton released his first major label EP titled, ICONoclast featuring Snoop Dogg, T.I., Macklemore, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Ty Dolla Sign, Sage the Gemini & D.A. on Photo Finish/ Republic Records. This project is the first major release showcasing Clinton as a vocal artist clashing his influences from Rock, pop, EDM, hip hop, R&B and punk music.
Clinton Sparks Tracks
