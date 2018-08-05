Clinton Sparks (born September 18, 1979) is an American DJ, producer, songwriter, radio, television personality and recording artist. He has worked with Lady Gaga, Akon, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Tyrese Gibson, T-Pain, The Game, Some of his songs include Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," Akon's "Sorry, Blame It on Me", Pitbull featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul's "Shake Senora," Ludacris' "Call Up the Homies," Pitbull's "Shut It Down," Plies' "She Got It Made," and T-Pain's "Kiss Her."

Sparks' single "Saturday Night" is featured on actor/ comedian Kevin Hart's "What Now" movie soundtrack released October 14, 2016. He also produced Kat Deluna's latest single "Waves" which went #1 on the charts in Japan October 2016. Sparks hosted an award-winning, worldwide syndicated radio show, "Get Familiar w/ Clinton Sparks" (formally known as SmashTime Radio), which first aired in 2000. It was ranked #1 on WJMN Jam'n 94.5 Boston. In 2004, Clinton co-founded the world's largest mixtape website, MixUnit.com. On Sept 9th, 2014 Clinton released his first major label EP titled, ICONoclast featuring Snoop Dogg, T.I., Macklemore, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Ty Dolla Sign, Sage the Gemini & D.A. on Photo Finish/ Republic Records. This project is the first major release showcasing Clinton as a vocal artist clashing his influences from Rock, pop, EDM, hip hop, R&B and punk music.