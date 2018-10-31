Osymyso
Osymyso Biography (Wikipedia)
Osymyso (real name Mark Nicholson) is a musician and DJ from the United Kingdom who specialises in the genres of mashup / bastard pop and breakbeat. He has been making music since 1994 and released his first album, Welcome to the Pailindrome, in 1999. Songs which he has created include "Pat n Peg", which turns an argument between two EastEnders characters into a track through the looping of the shouts You bitch! and You cow! and the addition of a hip hop beat, and "Intro-Inspection". In a 2002 front page survey of the genre, The New York Times remarked on "Intro-Inspection" and called Osymyso "one of the most popular bootleg artists".
Kernkraft 400 (Osymyso Mix)
Goblin & Zombie Nation
Kernkraft 400 (Osymyso Mix)
Kernkraft 400 (Osymyso Mix)
Halloween: The Remix of Michael Myers
Osymyso
Halloween: The Remix of Michael Myers
Halloween: The Remix of Michael Myers
Zombie Vs Zombie
Osymyso
Zombie Vs Zombie
Zombie Vs Zombie
