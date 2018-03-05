Baron Frédéric Alfred d'Erlanger (29 May 1868 – 23 April 1943) was an Anglo-French composer, banker and patron of the arts. His father, Baron Frédéric Émile d'Erlanger, was a German head of a French banking house, his mother, Mathilde (née Slidell), was an American.

One of four sons, d'Erlanger was born in Paris. He began his musical studies in Paris under Anselm Ehmant, his only teacher. His first work, a book of songs, was published when d'Erlanger was 20 years of age. Shortly afterwards, in 1886, he moved to London with his elder brother, Baron Emile Beaumont d'Erlanger, to work as a banker, for the private banking firm that his father owned. Both d'Erlanger and his brother became naturalised Englishmen. His compositions include works of all kinds, notably the operas Jehan de Saintré (Aix-les-Bains, 1 August 1893; Hamburg, 1894), Inès Menso (produced, under the pseudonym of Ferd. Regnal, in London at Covent Garden on 10 July 1897, and subsequently in Germany); Tess (after Thomas Hardy's Tess of the d'Urbervilles), produced at the Teatro di San Carlo, Naples, on 7 April 1906 and at Covent Garden on 14 July 1909, on both occasions under the baton of Ettore Panizza; and Noël, produced at the Paris Opéra-Comique on 28 December 1910.