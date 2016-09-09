Dntel
Dntel Biography
James Scott "Jimmy" Tamborello also known by his stage name Dntel, is an American electronic music artist and DJ.
Aside from his main solo project, Tamborello is also known as a member of the groups The Postal Service, Headset, and Figurine, where he is sometimes cited as James Figurine.
Selkie Flip Turn
Foraya
If I Stay A Minute
Connections
This Is The Dream Of Evan And Chan
Paper Landscape
Dream Of Evan And Chan (Superpitcher Kompakt Remix)
Anywhere Anyone (Pearson Sound Beatless Reduction)
The Dream Of Evan And Chan
