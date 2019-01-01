Biga RanxBorn 27 September 1988
Biga Ranx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1515c76e-333d-43c1-bade-deebcc2028ef
Biga Ranx Biography (Wikipedia)
Biga Ranx (styled Biga*Ranx) is a French Reggae / Hip Hop artist from Tours, France, signed to X-Ray Production, an independent record label based in Paris. He released his debut LP On Time in October 2011, and his second album Good Morning Midnight in April 2013. He has collaborated with Maffi, Ondubground, Mungo's Hi Fi and Joseph Cotton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Biga Ranx Tracks
Sort by
Cao Cao Oba
Biga Ranx
Cao Cao Oba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cao Cao Oba
Last played on
Biga Ranx Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist