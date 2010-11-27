Skyphone is a Danish electronica trio consisting of Mads Bødker, Keld Dam Schmidt, and Thomas Holst. Their first album Fabula was released in 2004 on the acclaimed Norwegian label Rune Grammofon. A 55 minute concert from the Swedish Norberg Festival was broadcast by the Swedish National Radio in 2005. The Wire magazine wrote:

Skyphone was nominated in the category "best band" at the Danish "Steppeulv" awards (music journalist awards) in 2004.

On February 18, Skyphone released their second album "Avellaneda".