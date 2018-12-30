King CurtisSaxophonist. Born 7 February 1934. Died 13 August 1971
King Curtis
1934-02-07
King Curtis Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Ousley (born Curtis Montgomery; February 7, 1934 – August 13, 1971), who performed under the stage name King Curtis, was an American saxophonist known for rhythm and blues, rock and roll, soul, blues, funk and soul jazz. Variously a bandleader, band member, and session musician, he was also a musical director and record producer. Adept at tenor, alto, and soprano saxophone, he played riffs and solos on such hit singles as "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, and "Yakety Yak" by The Coasters (the latter of which later became the inspiration for Boots Randolph's "Yakety Sax") and his own "Memphis Soul Stew".
