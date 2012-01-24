AIJapanese-American singer, rapper and songwriter. Born 2 November 1981
AI
1981-11-02
AI Biography (Wikipedia)
Ai Carina Uemura (植村 愛 カリーナ Uemura Ai Karīna, born November 2, 1981), known mononymously as Ai (, stylized as AI or A.I.) is a Japanese-American singer and songwriter who was born in Los Angeles. Ai spent her childhood in both Kagoshima, Japan and Los Angeles. She debuted as a singer in 2000, later moving to Def Jam Japan and rising to fame with her album 2004 Ai. Her single "Story" (2005) became one of the biggest singles of the 2000s in Japan, and was the sixth single in history to receive a triple million digital certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.
AI Tracks
I'm A Boss
AI
I'm A Boss
I'm A Boss
