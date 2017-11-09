Adam Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvtg.jpg
1981-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/150e799b-3244-45d9-a6cb-5a3e8c33d430
Adam Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Green (born May 28, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter, artist and filmmaker.
Green is well known for his involvement in the Anti-folk music movement and as one half of the band The Moldy Peaches. Green has found success as a solo artist, enjoying increasing popularity in the United States as well as a number of European countries, particularly Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adam Green Performances & Interviews
- Adam Green: Why I Am Aladdinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sp55q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sp55q.jpg2016-04-30T07:11:00.000ZAdam Green (The Moldy Peaches) on playing Aladdin in his new feature film.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sp566
Adam Green: Why I Am Aladdin
- Adam Green and Binki Shapiro chat to Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017f3w3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017f3w3.jpg2013-05-08T12:00:00.000ZAdam Green and Binki Shapiro were live with Lauren - hear the interview and session clips.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017f86r
Adam Green and Binki Shapiro chat to Lauren Laverne
Adam Green Tracks
Sort by
Morning After Midnight (6 Music Session, 7 Apr 2008)
Adam Green
Morning After Midnight (6 Music Session, 7 Apr 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Be My Man (6 Music Session, 7 Apr 2008)
Adam Green
Be My Man (6 Music Session, 7 Apr 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Be My Man (6 Music Session, 7 Apr 2008)
Last played on
Just To Make Me Feel Good
Adam Green
Just To Make Me Feel Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Just To Make Me Feel Good
Last played on
It's A Fine (6 Music Session, 7 Apr 2008)
Adam Green
It's A Fine (6 Music Session, 7 Apr 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Never Lift A Finger
Adam Green
Never Lift A Finger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Never Lift A Finger
Last played on
Duchess (6 Music Session, 13 May 2016)
Adam Green
Duchess (6 Music Session, 13 May 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Duchess (6 Music Session, 13 May 2016)
Last played on
Someone Else's Plan
Adam Green
Someone Else's Plan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Someone Else's Plan
Last played on
Time Chair
Adam Green
Time Chair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Time Chair
Last played on
Nature Of The Clown
Adam Green
Nature Of The Clown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Nature Of The Clown
Last played on
Ptiy Love
Adam Green
Ptiy Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Ptiy Love
Last played on
Villancico de Navidad
Adam Green
Villancico de Navidad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Marie
Adam Green
Marie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Marie
Ikpomwosa
Adam Green
Ikpomwosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Ikpomwosa
Experiment No.1 - 6Music session 07/04/2008
Adam Green
Experiment No.1 - 6Music session 07/04/2008
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
Experiment No.1 - 6Music session 07/04/2008
Last played on
What Makes Him Act So Bad
Adam Green
What Makes Him Act So Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtg.jpglink
What Makes Him Act So Bad
Last played on
Adam Green Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist