Michael Giacchino (born October 10, 1967) is an Italian-American composer of music for films, television and video games. He has received various prestigious accolades (including an Academy Award, an Emmy Award (Primetime), and three Grammy Awards).

Giacchino composed the scores to the television series Lost, Alias and Fringe, the video game series Medal of Honor and Call of Duty and many films such as The Incredibles, Mission: Impossible III, Ratatouille, Star Trek, Up, Super 8, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Star Trek Into Darkness, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Jurassic World, Inside Out, Zootopia, Star Trek Beyond, Doctor Strange, Rogue One, Spider-Man: Homecoming, War for the Planet of the Apes, Coco, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Incredibles 2.