Lyrical StrallyGrime MC
Lyrical Strally
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/150a571a-0ba8-4383-b476-fdbc1bea9961
Lyrical Strally Tracks
Sort by
Grime Street
Lyrical Strally
Grime Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grime Street
Last played on
Where's My Brother (Maida Vale 2016
Lyrical Strally
Where's My Brother (Maida Vale 2016
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjkyp.jpglink
Where's My Brother (Maida Vale 2016
Last played on
Where's My Brother (Maida Vale 2016)
Lyrical Strally
Where's My Brother (Maida Vale 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjkyp.jpglink
Where's My Brother (Maida Vale 2016)
Last played on
Defense (feat. Lyrical Strally & Jendor)
Rapture 4D & Polonis
Defense (feat. Lyrical Strally & Jendor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Defense (feat. Lyrical Strally & Jendor)
Performer
Last played on
Finish the Bar
Capo Lee
Finish the Bar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t2xn8.jpglink
Finish the Bar
Last played on
Finish The Bar
Capo Lee
Finish The Bar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t2xn8.jpglink
Finish The Bar
Last played on
I Mean (feat. Lyrical Strally, Nico Lindsay, PK & P Money)
Capo Lee
I Mean (feat. Lyrical Strally, Nico Lindsay, PK & P Money)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t2xn8.jpglink
I Mean (feat. Lyrical Strally, Nico Lindsay, PK & P Money)
Last played on
Sky
Nico Lindsay
Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16hn.jpglink
Sky
Last played on
Rumour (feat. Lyrical Strally)
Priceless
Rumour (feat. Lyrical Strally)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rumour (feat. Lyrical Strally)
Last played on
Arrogant Stance (feat. AJ Tracey, PK, Saint P, Lyrical Strally, Big Zuu, Darkos, Kwam, Nico Lindsay, Elf Kid, Hilts & Ghostly)
Darkness
Arrogant Stance (feat. AJ Tracey, PK, Saint P, Lyrical Strally, Big Zuu, Darkos, Kwam, Nico Lindsay, Elf Kid, Hilts & Ghostly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jhhz.jpglink
Arrogant Stance (feat. AJ Tracey, PK, Saint P, Lyrical Strally, Big Zuu, Darkos, Kwam, Nico Lindsay, Elf Kid, Hilts & Ghostly)
Performer
Last played on
Where's My Brother (Maida Vale Sain's Studio)
Lyrical Strally
Where's My Brother (Maida Vale Sain's Studio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjkyp.jpglink
Where's My Brother (Maida Vale Sain's Studio)
Last played on
Side By Side (Amy Becker/YGG Remix) (feat. PK, Lyrical Strally & Saint P)
Sir Spyro
Side By Side (Amy Becker/YGG Remix) (feat. PK, Lyrical Strally & Saint P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwtd.jpglink
Side By Side (Amy Becker/YGG Remix) (feat. PK, Lyrical Strally & Saint P)
Featured Artist
Remix Artist
Last played on
Arrogant Stance
AJ Tracey
Arrogant Stance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jhhz.jpglink
Arrogant Stance
Last played on
Arrogant Stance (ESki Thug) (feat. AJ Tracey, PK, Saint, Lyrical Strally, Big Zuu, Kwam, Darkos, Nico Lindsay, Elf Kid, Hilts & GHSTLY XXVII)
Darkness
Arrogant Stance (ESki Thug) (feat. AJ Tracey, PK, Saint, Lyrical Strally, Big Zuu, Kwam, Darkos, Nico Lindsay, Elf Kid, Hilts & GHSTLY XXVII)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jhhz.jpglink
Curly Wurly (feat. Lyrical Strally)
Tarquin
Curly Wurly (feat. Lyrical Strally)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9j32.jpglink
Curly Wurly (feat. Lyrical Strally)
Last played on
Back to artist