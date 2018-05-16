BalmorheaFormed September 2006
Balmorhea
2006-09
Balmorhea Biography (Wikipedia)
Balmorhea (pronounced bal-mə-ray) is a six-piece minimalist instrumental ensemble from Austin, Texas, that was formed in 2006 by Rob Lowe and Michael Muller. Balmorhea were influenced by William Ackerman, The Six Parts Seven, Tortoise, Rachel's, Gillian Welch, Max Richter, Arvo Pärt and John Cage.
Balmorhea Tracks
First Light
Balmorhea
First Light
First Light
Last played on
Behind the World (Chihei Hatakeyama remix)
Balmorhea
Behind the World (Chihei Hatakeyama remix)
Behind the World (Chihei Hatakeyama remix)
Last played on
Sky Could Undress (Jefre Cantu-Ledesma)
Balmorhea
Sky Could Undress (Jefre Cantu-Ledesma)
Clear Language
Balmorhea
Clear Language
Clear Language
Last played on
The Summer
Balmorhea
The Summer
The Summer
Last played on
