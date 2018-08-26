Barry Dransfield, born Harrogate, West Riding of Yorkshire, 1947, is an English folk singer, fiddler, cellist and guitarist. He has appeared as a session musician on numerous albums by other artists, and has released his own albums as well. Rout of the Blues (1971) was voted Melody Maker folk album of the year. His 1972 album for Polydor, called simply Barry Dransfield, was voted the rarest folk album in Record Hunter, worth approximately £400. Unlike most fiddlers (but like some Appalachian players) he is comfortable playing in the "off the chest" position, instead of under the chin.

In 1969 they were invited by Ashley Hutchings to join the group which would become Steeleye Span, but turned the offer down.

Together with his brother Robin Dransfield, he was a member of a bluegrass/old-time band while still in his teens. He generally avoids electric instruments, but is innovative nevertheless. The instrumental "Blacksmith", on Fiddler's Dream, is a complex set of variations in Romantic Paganini style, with no obvious relation to the song "Blacksmith", but ending with a double-tracked voice of Dransfield singing the opening line, "Oh, A Blacksmith Courted Me". Fiddler's Dream has been re-issued on Castle with many bonus tracks. He is 69.