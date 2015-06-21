The SandwitchesFormed 2008
The Sandwitches
2008
The Sandwitches Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sandwitches are an American garage-folk band based in San Francisco, California. San Francisco musicians, such as The Fresh & Onlys, Sonny Smith, and Tim Cohen have had The Sandwitches’ vocals featured on their recordings and performances. They are considered an integral part of the San Francisco indie rock scene.
The Sandwitches Tracks
Nothing But Love
Play It Again Dick
Heaviest Head In The West
Lightfoot
