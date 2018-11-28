Jakub Józef OrlinskiBorn 8 December 1990
Jakub Józef Orlinski
Jakub Józef Orlinski Biography (Wikipedia)
Jakub Józef Orliński (born 8 December 1990, Warsaw) is a Polish opera singer (countertenor).
Jakub Józef Orlinski Tracks
Vedrò con mio diletto (Giustino)
Antonio Vivaldi
Alma Redemptoris Mater, S.22
Johann David Heinichen
Maria Vergine al Calvario: "L'agnelletta timidetta"
Gaetano Maria Schiassi
Il Faraone sommerso: Aria. Alla gente a Dio diletta
Nicola Fago
Mea tormenta, properate!
Johann Adolf Hasse
If music be the food of love
Henry Purcell
If music be the food of love (Z379 C)
Henry Purcell
Mai
Reynaldo Hahn
Słodka Miłości
Tadeusz Baird
Strike the viol
Henry Purcell
