Jeanine Tesori (born November 10, 1961, known earlier in her career as Jeanine Levenson) is an American composer and musical arranger. She is the most prolific and honored female theatrical composer in history, with five Broadway musicals and five Tony Award nominations. She won the 1999 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Play for Nicholas Hytner's production of Twelfth Night at Lincoln Center, the 2004 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music for Caroline, or Change, and the 2015 Tony Award for Best Original Score for Fun Home (shared with Lisa Kron), making them the first female writing team to win that award.

Her major works include Fun Home, Caroline, or Change, Shrek The Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Violet.