Liberty EllmanBorn 17 July 1971
Liberty Ellman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14fead9e-f72d-4633-80d1-f3755b8c8df5
Liberty Ellman Biography (Wikipedia)
Liberty Ellman (born July 17, 1971) is a jazz guitarist born in London and raised in the United States, beginning in New York City. In the early 1980s, Ellman's family moved to California. Before leaving New York, he attended City and Country School in Greenwich Village.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liberty Ellman Tracks
Sort by
Supercell
Liberty Ellman
Supercell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supercell
Last played on
Liberty Ellman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist