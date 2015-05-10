Nik TurnerBorn 28 August 1940
Nik Turner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14fcc498-17c7-41b0-aaec-25f14d679bd5
Nik Turner Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas "Nik" Turner (born 26 August 1940, Oxford, Oxfordshire, England) is an English musician, best known as a former member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind. Turner plays saxophones, flute, sings, and is a composer. While with Hawkwind, Turner was known for his experimental free jazz stylisations and outrageous stage presence, often donning full makeup and Ancient Egypt-inspired costumes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nik Turner Tracks
Sort by
Before The Almighty Father’s Throne
Gerard Brooks
Before The Almighty Father’s Throne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before The Almighty Father’s Throne
Last played on
Silver Machine
Nik Turner
Silver Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Machine
Last played on
Upcoming Events
14
Apr
2019
Nik Turner, Nik Turner Space Ritual
The Con Club, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1978
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewj5d4
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1978-06-28T16:16:48
28
Jun
1978
Glastonbury: 1978
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Nik Turner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist