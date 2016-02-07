Evelyn LearBorn 8 January 1926. Died 1 July 2012
Evelyn Lear
1926-01-08
Evelyn Lear Biography (Wikipedia)
Evelyn Shulman Lear (January 8, 1926 – July 1, 2012) was an American operatic soprano. Between 1959 and 1992, she appeared in more than forty operatic roles, appeared with every major opera company in the United States and won a Grammy Award in 1966. She was well known for her musical versatility, having sung all three main female roles in Der Rosenkavalier. Lear was also known for her work on 20th century pieces by Robert Ward, Alban Berg, Marvin David Levy, Rudolf Kelterborn and Giselher Klebe. She was married to the American bass-baritone Thomas Stewart until his death in 2006.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-31T15:53:51
31
Aug
1971
Proms 1968: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-24T15:53:51
24
Aug
1968
Proms 1967: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1967-09-13T15:53:51
13
Sep
1967
