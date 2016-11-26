Apani B. FlyUS rapper
Apani B. Fly
Apani B. Fly Biography (Wikipedia)
Apani Smith, known professionally as Apani B. Fly, is an American hip hop emcee.
In 1996 her first 12-inch single, "Estragen", was independently released and shortly followed up by several high-profile guest appearances on projects with Organized Konfusion, Mos Def, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch and MF Doom. Her first full-length album, Rhyme-Related (as a member of Polyrhythm Addicts), was released in 1999.
She opened for acts such as Fugees and Brand Nubian. For the past decade, Apani has remained part of the NYC underground scene with frequent performances at S.O.B.'s, Lyricist Lounge, and the Nuyorican Poet's Cafe.
Disorientation (feat. Apani B. Fly, B-fLy & Beans)
Priest
Disorientation (feat. Apani B. Fly, B-fLy & Beans)
Disorientation (feat. Apani B. Fly, B-fLy & Beans)
