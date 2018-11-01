G. DepBorn 19 November 1973
G. Dep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p026kd6s.jpg
1973-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14f533a1-2944-40ba-b5e1-ed97416e18d5
G. Dep Biography (Wikipedia)
Trevell Gerald Coleman (born November 19, 1973), better known by his stage name G. Dep (which stands for "Ghetto Dependent"), is an American rapper from Harlem, New York City. He joined Bad Boy Records in 1998 and released his debut album Child of the Ghetto in 2001. He released his second album Ghetto Legend on September 7, 2010 with Famous Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
G. Dep Tracks
Sort by
Special Delivery (Instrumental)
G. Dep
Special Delivery (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026kd6s.jpglink
Special Delivery (Instrumental)
Last played on
Special Delivery (Remix)
G. Dep
Special Delivery (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026kd6s.jpglink
Special Delivery (Remix)
Last played on
Let Me Get Down (feat. G. Dep)
The Notorious B.I.G.
Let Me Get Down (feat. G. Dep)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqld1.jpglink
Let Me Get Down (feat. G. Dep)
Last played on
Special Delivery (P. Diddy Extended Club Mix)
G. Dep
Special Delivery (P. Diddy Extended Club Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026kd6s.jpglink
Special Delivery (P. Diddy Extended Club Mix)
Last played on
Special Delivery
G. Dep
Special Delivery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026kd6s.jpglink
Special Delivery
Last played on
G. Dep Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist