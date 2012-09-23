Electric Light Orchestra Part IIFormed 1988. Disbanded 1999
Electric Light Orchestra Part II
1988
Biography (Wikipedia)
ELO Part II were a band formed by Electric Light Orchestra drummer and co-founder Bev Bevan. The band also included former ELO bassist Kelly Groucutt, and violinist Mik Kaminski for most of its career, along with conductor Louis Clark who toured as a guest with ELO in its later years.
After Bevan left the band in late 1999, he sold his half of the rights to the Electric Light Orchestra name back to Jeff Lynne, and the band changed its name to The Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sweet Talkin' Woman
Electric Light Orchestra Part II
Sweet Talkin' Woman
Sweet Talkin' Woman
Mr Blue Sky
Electric Light Orchestra Part II
Mr Blue Sky
Mr Blue Sky
