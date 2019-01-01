The Vision BleakFormed 2000
The Vision Bleak
2000
The Vision Bleak Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vision Bleak is a German gothic metal band formed in 2000, comprising Ulf Theodor Schwadorf (famous for his work with Empyrium and Noekk), Allen B. Konstanz and, since 2015, Fursy Teyssier (of Les Discrets and Amesoeurs fame) as a live musician. The band's lyrics are noted for their horror themes and heavily allude to the works of classic writers/filmmakers of the genre, such as H. P. Lovecraft, Edgar Allan Poe, George A. Romero and John Carpenter, among others. They self-describe their musical style, which mixes gothic metal, doom metal, symphonic metal and horror punk aesthetics, as "horror metal".
