Artur BalsamBorn 8 February 1906. Died 1 September 1994
Artur Balsam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1906-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14f17bca-ce89-4866-8c00-43c38c2c2c74
Artur Balsam Biography (Wikipedia)
Artur Balsam (February 8, 1906 in Warsaw, Poland – September 1, 1994 in New York) was a Polish-born American classical pianist and pedagogue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Artur Balsam Tracks
Sort by
Variations on 'Hélas, j'ai perdu mon amant', K 360
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Variations on 'Hélas, j'ai perdu mon amant', K 360
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Variations on 'Hélas, j'ai perdu mon amant', K 360
Last played on
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19
Sergei Rachmaninov
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op.19
Last played on
Sicilienne and Rigaudon in the style of Francoeur
Artur Balsam
Sicilienne and Rigaudon in the style of Francoeur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sicilienne and Rigaudon in the style of Francoeur
Composer
Last played on
Sonata in G, K303
Artur Balsam
Sonata in G, K303
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sonata in G, K303
Last played on
Back to artist