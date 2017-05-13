Francesco GabbaniBorn 9 September 1982
Francesco Gabbani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ym3bh.jpg
1982-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14f15f56-b064-4c06-be86-97d9525247a1
Francesco Gabbani Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco Gabbani (born 9 September 1982) is an Italian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He rose to fame after winning the newcomers' section of the Sanremo Music Festival 2016 with the song "Amen". The next year, he went on to win the main section of the Sanremo Music Festival 2017 with the song "Occidentali's Karma", and represented Italy in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 finishing in 6th place.
Francesco Gabbani Performances & Interviews
Francesco Gabbani (Italy): Occidentali's Karma
Written by: Francesco Gabbani, Filippo Gabbani, Luca Chiaravalli, Fabio Ilacqua
Francesco Gabbani (Italy): Occidentali's Karma
Francesco Gabbani Tracks
Occidentali's Karma (Italy)
Francesco Gabbani
Occidentali's Karma (Italy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ym3bh.jpglink
Occidentali's Karma
Francesco Gabbani
Occidentali's Karma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ym3bh.jpglink
Occidentali's Karma
Occidentalis Karma
Francesco Gabbani
Occidentalis Karma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ym3bh.jpglink
Occidentalis Karma
