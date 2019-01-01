Willi WilliamsJamaican reggae artist. Born 1953
Willi Williams
1953
Willi Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Willi Williams (also Willie Williams) is a Jamaican reggae and dub musician and producer. He is known as the "Armagideon Man" after his hit, "Armagideon Time", first recorded in 1977 at Studio One in Kingston. The song was covered by The Clash as the flipside of their "London Calling" single.
