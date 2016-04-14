Marianne FaithfullBorn 29 December 1946
Marianne Faithfull Biography (Wikipedia)
Marianne Evelyn Gabriel Faithfull (born 29 December 1946) is an English singer, songwriter and actress. She achieved popularity in the 1960s with the release of her hit single "As Tears Go By" and became one of the lead female artists during the British Invasion in the United States.
Born in Hampstead, London, Faithfull began her career in 1964 after attending a Rolling Stones party where she was discovered by Andrew Loog Oldham. After the release of her hit single "As Tears Go By", she became an international star. Her debut album Marianne Faithfull (1965) (released simultaneously with her album Come My Way) was a commercial success followed by a number of albums on Decca Records. From 1966 to 1970, she had a highly publicised romantic relationship with Mick Jagger. Her popularity was further enhanced by her film roles, such as I'll Never Forget What's'isname (1967), The Girl on a Motorcycle (1968), and Hamlet (1969). However, her popularity was overshadowed by personal problems in the 1970s. During that time she was anorexic, alcoholic and a heroin addict.
- Marianne Faithfull: The Secret To Longevityhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028dlks.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028dlks.jpg2014-10-10T14:01:00.000ZOne of the most iconic popstars of all time reveals how she has kept going for 50 years!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p028dn6r
Marianne Faithfull: The Secret To Longevity
- Marianne Faithfull performing on Weekend Woganhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027jm3y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027jm3y.jpg2014-09-28T15:31:00.000ZMarianne Faithfull stops by to chat with Sir Terry and to perform on Weekend Wogan. Topics include her the British press and her new album, Give My Love to London.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027jmn6
Marianne Faithfull performing on Weekend Wogan
Marianne Faithfull Tracks
Sort by
The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan
Come and Stay With Me
Et Maintenant
As Tears Go By
Monday Monday
Wild Mountain Thyme
Before The Poison (feat. PJ Harvey)
Broken English
Come And Stay
The Gypsy Faerie Queen
Witches' Song
They Come At Night
Born To Live
What Have They Done To The Rain
The Gypsy Fairie Queen
Latest Marianne Faithfull News
Marianne Faithfull Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Anna Calvi performs Hockney-inspired 'Swimming Pool' for Art is Everywhere
-
6 Questions for... Cat Power
-
Patti Smith: 'I Like Action'
-
Patti Smith: 'I'm not really label orientated'
-
Matt Everitt chats to Anna Calvi in the Music News: 'A lot of this record is about going beyond the idea of gender'
-
Joan Baez speaks to Mary Anne Hobbs
-
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
-
Sinéad O'Connor: The Healing Room
-
Sinéad O'Connor: Black Boys on Mopeds
-
Sinead O'Connor: Something Beautiful