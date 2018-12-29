Yemi AladeBorn 13 March 1989
Yemi Alade
1989-03-13
Yemi Alade Biography (Wikipedia)
Yemi Eberechi Alade (born 13 March 1989), simply known as Yemi Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter. She gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single "Johnny".
Yemi Alade Performances & Interviews
Yemi Alade Tracks
Johnny
Johnny
911
911
Ferrari
Ferrari
Reggae Night vs. Charliee
Reggae Night vs. Charliee
Get Through This
Get Through This
Loving My Baby (Remix) (feat. Yemi Alade)
Loving My Baby (Remix) (feat. Yemi Alade)
Back To Sender
Back To Sender
Johnny vs. Forgot About Dre
Johnny vs. Forgot About Dre
Knack Am
Knack Am
Go Down
Go Down
Single & Searching (feat. Falz)
Single & Searching (feat. Falz)
Charliee
Charliee
Bonus Track for DJ Edu (DJ Edu Session 2017)
DJ Edu Maida Vale Exclusive
#AfroBoss Session
#AfroBoss Session
Want You
Want You
Kofi Anan
Kofi Anan
Hideaway vs. Johnny
Hideaway vs. Johnny
