Pusha T
1977-05-14
Pusha T Biography (Wikipedia)
Terrence LeVarr Thornton (born May 13, 1977), better known by his stage name Pusha T, is an American rapper and record executive. He initially gained major recognition as half of hip hop duo Clipse, alongside his brother Gene "No Malice" Thornton, with whom he founded Re-Up Records. In September 2010, Thornton announced his signing to Kanye West's GOOD Music imprint, under the aegis of Def Jam Recordings. In March 2011, he released his first solo project, a mixtape titled Fear of God. Thornton released his debut solo album, My Name Is My Name, in October 2013. In November 2015, Kanye West appointed Pusha T to take over his role as president of GOOD Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pusha T Performances & Interviews
Pusha T Tells The Kanye Album Story
2016-05-02
Hip Hop heavyweight and president of GOOD Music, Pusha T talks about making 'The Life Of Pablo' with Kanye West and reveals some of his plans for Hot 97's Summer Jam.
Pusha T Tells The Kanye Album Story
Pusha T In The Studio
2016-04-28
Hip Hop heavyweight Pusha T drops by the studio
Pusha T In The Studio
Pusha T - Interview
2014-06-13
Semtex and Pusha T meet face to face and catch up.
Pusha T - Interview
Pusha T is in the building
2013-11-28
Mr 'My Name Is My Name' talks about his new album, inspirations in Hip Hop and more
Pusha T is in the building
Pusha T chats to Zane Lowe
2013-11-26
Pusha T joins Zane Lowe in the studio to speak about his latest album My Name Is My Name.
Pusha T chats to Zane Lowe
Pusha T Tracks
In Cold Blood
alt-J
alt-J
In Cold Blood
In Cold Blood
The Story Of Adidon
Pusha T
Pusha T
The Story Of Adidon
The Story Of Adidon
Last played on
Come Back Baby
Pusha T
Come Back Baby
Come Back Baby
Last played on
Mercy (feat. Big Sean, 2 Chainz & Pusha T)
Kanye West
Kanye West
Mercy (feat. Big Sean, 2 Chainz & Pusha T)
Mercy (feat. Big Sean, 2 Chainz & Pusha T)
Last played on
Brother's Keeper (feat. Pusha T)
Anderson .Paak
Anderson .Paak
Brother's Keeper (feat. Pusha T)
Brother's Keeper (feat. Pusha T)
Last played on
If You Know You Know
Pusha T
Pusha T
If You Know You Know
If You Know You Know
Last played on
Cold Blooded (feat. Pusha T)
Swizz Beatz
Swizz Beatz
Cold Blooded (feat. Pusha T)
Cold Blooded (feat. Pusha T)
Last played on
If You Know You Know / Games We Play (1Xtra Live 2018)
Pusha T
Pusha T
If You Know You Know / Games We Play (1Xtra Live 2018)
Grindin (1Xtra Live 2018)
Pusha T
Pusha T
Grindin (1Xtra Live 2018)
Grindin (1Xtra Live 2018)
Runaway (1Xtra Live 2018)
Pusha T
Pusha T
Runaway (1Xtra Live 2018)
Runaway (1Xtra Live 2018)
Hard Piano (1Xtra Live 2018)
Pusha T
Pusha T
Hard Piano (1Xtra Live 2018)
Hard Piano (1Xtra Live 2018)
If You Know You Know (1Xtra Live 2018)
Pusha T
Pusha T
If You Know You Know (1Xtra Live 2018)
Infared (1Xtra Live 2018)
Pusha T
Pusha T
Infared (1Xtra Live 2018)
Infared (1Xtra Live 2018)
What Would Meek Do (1Xtra Live 2018)
Pusha T
Pusha T
What Would Meek Do (1Xtra Live 2018)
Santeria (1Xtra Live 2018)
Pusha T
Pusha T
Santeria (1Xtra Live 2018)
Santeria (1Xtra Live 2018)
The Games We Play (1Xtra Live 2018)
Pusha T
Pusha T
The Games We Play (1Xtra Live 2018)
Sweet Serenade (feat. Chris Brown)
Pusha T
Pusha T
Sweet Serenade (feat. Chris Brown)
Sweet Serenade (feat. Chris Brown)
Last played on
Numbers On The Boards
Pusha T
Pusha T
Numbers On The Boards
Numbers On The Boards
Last played on
Story of Adonin
Pusha T
Story of Adonin
Story of Adonin
Last played on
Freedom (feat. Pusha T)
Steve Angello
Freedom (feat. Pusha T)
Freedom (feat. Pusha T)
Last played on
Santeria
Pusha T
Santeria
Santeria
Last played on
Playlists featuring Pusha T
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
2018-09-22T16:05:58
22
Sep
2018
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T16:05:58
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Latest Pusha T News
Pusha T Links
