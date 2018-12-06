Mathieu Herzog
Mathieu Herzog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14ea3a46-7255-4ba4-bd0b-31d677d71121
Mathieu Herzog Tracks
Sort by
Symphony no. 40 (K.550) in G minor, 4th movement; Allegro assai
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 40 (K.550) in G minor, 4th movement; Allegro assai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony no. 40 (K.550) in G minor, 4th movement; Allegro assai
Ensemble
Last played on
String Quartet in C major "Dissonance" K.465
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
String Quartet in C major "Dissonance" K.465
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
String Quartet in C major "Dissonance" K.465
Last played on
Symphony no. 39 in E flat major K.543 (3rd & 4th mvts)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 39 in E flat major K.543 (3rd & 4th mvts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony no. 39 in E flat major K.543 (3rd & 4th mvts)
Orchestra
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major D.667 'The Trout' - iii. Scherzo: Presto
Franz Schubert, Menahem Pressler, Gabriel Le Magadure, Mathieu Herzog, Raphaël Merlin & Benjamin Berlioz
Piano Quintet in A major D.667 'The Trout' - iii. Scherzo: Presto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Quintet in A major D.667 'The Trout' - iii. Scherzo: Presto
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist