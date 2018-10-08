Moacir SantosBrazilian composer, multi-instrumentalist and music educator. Born 24 April 1924. Died 6 August 2006
Moacir Santos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-04-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14e97ed2-4fab-4ae6-b914-bc2fb14e7de9
Moacir Santos Biography (Wikipedia)
Moacir Santos (26 July 1926 – 6 August 2006) was a Brazilian composer, multi-instrumentalist and music educator. Baden Powell de Aquino and Wilson das Neves both studied under him. As a composer, Santos worked with Nara Leão, Roberto Menescal, Sérgio Mendes and Lynda Laurence, among others.
Mark Levine and Muiza Adnet have both released albums consisting entirely of Santos' music.
Moacir Santos Tracks
Sort by
April Child
Moacir Santos
April Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
April Child
Last played on
Off And On
Moacir Santos
Off And On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Off And On
Last played on
