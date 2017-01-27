Paul RudolphBorn 14 June 1947
Paul Rudolph Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Fraser Rudolph (born June 14, 1947 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) is a guitarist, bassist, singer, and cyclist. He made his mark in the UK underground music scene, and then as a session musician, before returning to Canada to indulge his passion for cycling. He resided in Gibsons, British Columbia where he owned and operated a bicycle business, Spin Cycle. He has since retired to Victoria, British Columbia.
