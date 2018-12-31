Bronagh GallagherIrish singer and actress. Born 1972
Bronagh Gallagher
1972
Bronagh Gallagher Biography (Wikipedia)
Bronagh Gallagher (born 26 April 1972) is an Irish singer and actress from Northern Ireland. Gallagher had her first acting role in the 1989 television movie Dear Sarah.
Bronagh Gallagher Tracks
Can you Hear Me
Bronagh Gallagher
Can you Hear Me
Can you Hear Me
Like A Rolling Stone/To Make You Feel My Love
Shirley Henderson, Debbie Kurup, Kirsty Malpass, Bronagh Gallagher & Original London Cast of Girl From The North Country
Like A Rolling Stone/To Make You Feel My Love
Like A Rolling Stone/To Make You Feel My Love
Johnny Eagle
Bronagh Gallagher
Johnny Eagle
Johnny Eagle
Sign On The Window
Karl Queensborough, Bronagh Gallagher, Kirsty Malpass & Original London Cast of Girl From The North Country
Sign On The Window
Sign On The Window
Hand On My Heart
Bronagh Gallagher
Hand On My Heart
Hand On My Heart
A Sailor Like You
Bronagh Gallagher
A Sailor Like You
A Sailor Like You
Precious Soul
Bronagh Gallagher
Precious Soul
Precious Soul
Fool
Bronagh Gallagher
Fool
Fool
Here They Come Again
Bronagh Gallagher
Here They Come Again
Here They Come Again
Heal Me
Bronagh Gallagher
Heal Me
Heal Me
Crimes
Bronagh Gallagher
Crimes
Crimes
Radio
Bronagh Gallagher
Radio
Radio
Bronagh Gallagher Links
