Harry GoodmanBorn 21 June 1906. Died 22 October 1997
Harry Goodman
1906-06-21
Bach Goes To Town
Harry James
Bach Goes To Town
Bach Goes To Town
Composer
Last played on
Swingtime in the Rockies
Chris Griffin, Harry James, Benny Goodman, Ziggy Elman, Red Ballard, Vernon Brown, George Koenig, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Swingtime in the Rockies
Swingtime in the Rockies
Performer
Last played on
Down South Camp Meeting
Chris Griffin, Bill De Pew, Dick Clark, Benny Goodman, Manny Klein, Pee Wee Erwin, Red Ballard, Murray McEachern, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Down South Camp Meeting
Down South Camp Meeting
Performer
Last played on
